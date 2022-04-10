MSP: 1 dead; 1 injured after crash involving motorcycle

EUREKA TWP., Mich. — One person died and another was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Montcalm County.

It happened at the intersection of West Carson City Road & Backus Road in Eureka Township shortly before 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Michigan State Police say that a 29-year-old man was trying to pass several cars that were slowing down for a Ram pickup truck on West Carson City Road when he hit the back of the truck which was turning left onto Backus Road.

The driver and passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were ejected from the motorcycle. The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman died of her injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Officers say the driver & passenger of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets. Their names have not been released.