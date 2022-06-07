'Movies on Deck' announces Summer 2022 lineup

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The USS LST 393 Veterans Museum has announced the lineup for 2022’s “Movies on Deck”. The movies will start right after sunset around 10 p.m. (9:30 p.m. in August).

The films will be shown on LST 393’s screen on the top deck. Although guests will be able to enter for free, donations are welcomed. The donations will be used to help support the ship’s restoration and veterans museum. Popcorn, soda, and snacks will be available for guests to purchase. It is also recommended that guests bring their own chairs.

The first film shown will be 1951’s Flying Leathernecks on June 17. The film follows United States Marine Corps aviators during World War II. It stars John Wayne and Robert Ryan, and was directed by Nicholas Ray. The next film shown will be 2008’s Iron Man. The film stars Robert Downy Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark, Terrence Howard as James Rhodes, Jeff Bridges as Obadiah Stane, and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts. Directed by Jon Favreau, who also played Happy Hogan, the film was the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downy would continue to play the character in two sequels, four Avengers films, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The third film shown will be the 1988 Robert Zemeckis film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The live action/animated film follows private detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) who must prove cartoon star Roger Rabbit’s (Charles Fleischer) innocence after he is framed for the murder Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye), the owner of the Acme Corporation. The film also stars Christopher Lloyd and Joanna Cassidy. Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is credited for helping kicking-off the modern age of American animation. The success of the film also led to the Disney Renaissance of films from 1989-1999, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. The film’s style of combining live action and animation was later used in 1996’s Space Jam, 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and most recently in this year’s Disney+ film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The fourth and final film shown will be the 1986 comedy film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The film follows Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) who skips school for a day. The film also stars Mia Sara and Alan Ruck, and was written and directed by John Hughes.

The “Movies on Deck” schedule can be read below:



June 17: Flying Leathernecks

July 8: Iron Man

July 22: Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

August 5: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

More information on “Movies on Deck” can be found on LST 393’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube