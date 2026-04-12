Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Allegan Township crash

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of 113th Avenue and Jennings Court.

Deputies say the crash occurred around 12:41 p.m. Preliminary findings indicate a man was riding his motorcycle eastbound when he lost control and went down in the roadway.

Deputies say the rider, who was the only person on the motorcycle, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. First responders from Allegan Fire Department and Life EMS treated him on scene before transporting him to a local hospital. He is currently listed in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. The roadway was shut down for several hours while the Allegan County Reconstruction Team worked to piece together what happened. The road has since reopened, but the investigation remains ongoing.

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