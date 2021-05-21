Motorcyclist injured in Porter Township crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in Porter Township this afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened near US-12 on Sunset Boulevard.

The motorcyclist drove north on Sunset Boulevard when he swerved to miss an animal that had ventured onto the road in front of him, the sheriff’s office tells us.

Authorities say the driver went off the road and struck a guard rail.

The motorcyclist was reportedly taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

We’re told the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

