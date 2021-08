WYOMING, Mich. — A motorcyclist died following a crash in Wyoming Monday evening, police say.

The crash between a car and a motorcycle happened on 44th Street at Forest Park Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the car was injured in the incident.

The crash is under investigation by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

