Motorcyclist dies in crash at Grattan Raceway

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon at Grattan Raceway.

Deputies say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. during an open riding event on the track.

A 39-year-old man from Dewitt, Michigan, lost control and crashed. Despite wearing a helmet and full protective gear — and lifesaving efforts at the scene — he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

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