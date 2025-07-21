Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck left one man dead in Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of Charlesgate Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man from Wyoming, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that speed played a role in the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.

Police say the pickup truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

