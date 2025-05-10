Motorcycle rider killed, passenger injured in Courtland Township crash

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Rockford was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Courtland Township.

Kent County deputies say the accident happened around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 13 Mile Rd.

Deputies say the man, who was traveling southbound on Northland Drive on a motorcycle, collided with a northbound sedan that was making a left turn, driven by a 32-year-old man from Sparta.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the sedan was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies have not released the name of the deceased motorcyclist.

Preliminary information suggests that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit.

The Rockford Department of Public Safety and the Algoma Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube