Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Muskegon County

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 3:07 p.m. in front of 5837 Holton Road (M-120) in Dalton Township.

Investigators say the vehicle and motorcycle were both heading north along Holton Road when the driver of the vehicle slowed down to turn.

The motorcyclist was unable to stop and collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Trinity Hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the motorcycle, who's only been identified as a 58-year-old Clare County woman, died at the scene.

The two occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.

