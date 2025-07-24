Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than $100k worth of property reported stolen in Battle Creek, six arrested

Battle Creek Police Close 071720
Fox 17 Archives
The Battle Creek Police Department building has been shut down
Battle Creek Police Close 071720
Posted

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A classic car, a bass fishing boat and three ATVs were among the property stolen from a home in Battle Creek.

According to a news release from the police department, road patrol officers responded to a breaking and entering at a home along Renton Road on Wednesday, July 23.

The suspects were already gone by the time officers got there, but the victim was able to provide information on the items taken from their home.

The investigation led officers to other parts of Battle Creek, along with Pennfield Township and Barry County, where they executed multiple search warrants.

Six people were arrested and we're told most of the stolen property, including the major items listed, have been recovered.

The suspects involved have not been identified. They are awaiting arraignment on burglary charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise