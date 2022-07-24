More men becoming nurses due to lucrative and rewarding career

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the nurse shortage continues to impact the quality of care at health facilities across the nation, experts say one solution is to have more men take up the profession.

In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 report, 12.6% of registered nurses were men. And, that number is expected to grow in the coming years.

Zachary Dease works as an ER nurse at Beaumont Health System.

"I just like to see in the emergency room how there is an immediate gratification to what you are doing," said Zachary Dease, ER RN, Beaumont Health System.

Zach graduated from nursing school back in April. And, even though nursing continues to be a women-dominated field, the 26-year-old believes men can also be great nurses.

"There’s always people who are kind of like a little weirded out by that like, why you are going to be a nurse why not be a doctor. So, it's definitely got stigmas but it’s a great job," said Dease.

Dr. Jason Dunne from Arizona College of Nursing has worked as a nurse for over 20 years. He says the pandemic has not only fueled the demand for nurses but attracted more men to the profession.

"It's just really important that our patients see themselves in terms of how they are, their cultures, ethnicities, whether male or female, in the caretakers who are providing care to them," said Dr. Jason Dunne, Vice President, Arizona College of Nursing.

Michigan Public Health Institute’s 2020 survey shows there are over 3,000 male nurses working across Michigan.

Jason says nursing, in general, offers great flexibility and career paths, but it's the technological side of the job that attracts more men.

"So, really drawn to areas like critical care, high equity, emergency medicine, flight medicine," Dr. Dunne said.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, by 2023, the U.S. will face a shortage of 1 million nurses.

"I believe men coming into the nursing profession, is one great way, one strategy to combat some of these nursing shortage projections that we are facing, as we move forward," said Dr. Dunne.

"For men, even though some people have that stigma, you can just get to the point of realizing you are making a change in so many people’s lives by being a nurse and working in healthcare, and that makes up for everything," said Dease.

Meanwhile, Jason says nursing will continue to be a women-dominated occupation for the foreseeable future. But, regardless of men or women nurses, both have the same goal, to provide comfort and care when a patient needs it the most, making it one of the most rewarding professions.

