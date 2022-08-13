Watch Now
Monroe Center Block Party happening Saturday

Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 11:26:01-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to have a little fun this weekend, consider heading to Monroe Center in Downtown Grand Rapids for a block party.

The block party is hosted by area businesses and will feature lots of fun things like outdoor games, sidewalk sales as well as discounts from a number of local shops. The party will also feature a wine showcase courtesy of House of Wine and Brick and Porter.

The party goes from 3 PM to 9 PM Saturday and is free to attend. It's happened at Monroe Center between Ionia and Division Avenue.

