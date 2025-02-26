Mom whose 5-year-old was disarmed by police skips arraignment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The woman arrested after her 5-year-old was disarmed by a police cadet, did not show up for arraignment, say court officials.

It happened in January— the cadet was serving a subpoena to at a residence on Inn Rd. The child met them at the door at first with a large kitchen knife, then returned with a loaded gun when the cadet asked if they could get an adult.

The cadet called for backup from a road patrol and disarmed the child.

Two men and the mother were detained during the incident and five children, including the original child, were removed from the home, which was condemned due to its condition.

FOX 17 is working to find out what is next, officially, for this developing situation and will update this and future reporting as information is confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube