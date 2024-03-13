Modified stolen gun, illicit drugs found after driver crashes into Kalamazoo police cruisers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo say they found a cache of modified firearms, illicit drugs, and potential drug money following a run in with several people believed to be involved in "group violence".

On March 11, officers with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) made contact with several people inside a vehicle on West Main Street.

As officers attempted to make contact with the people inside, the driver attempted to leave the area, crashing into two KVET vehicles.

While details are sparse, officers were able to disable the vehicle and maintain control of the situation.

Four people were taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 22-year-old man were arrested and taken to county jail.

A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Police say they found four guns inside the car; one of which had been reported stolen out of the Kalamazoo area. That gun had also allegedly been modified with a "switch".

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) describes such a switch as, "a relatively simple, albeit illegal, device that allows a conventional semi-automatic Glock pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm. The switch is classified as a machine gun under federal law."

Another one of the guns had a round chambered at the time it was seized.

Investigators say that none of the four men were legally permitted to carry firearms.

Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation can reach out to KVET at (269) 337-8880, submit information 100% anonymously via Silent Observer at (296) 343-2100, or through the P3Tips app HERE.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube