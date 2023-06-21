Mission for Area People helping 200 families with new shoes for the upcoming school year

MUSKEGON, MICH. — School is out! Although preparing for the new school year may not be top of mind for kids right now, it’s something that can weigh heavy on their parents. A Muskegon organization is on a mission to make sure kids head back to class in style and comfort this fall.

Many expenses come with sending your kids to school. But Mission for Area People is making sure families have one less thing to worry about: brand new shoes.

A spark of joy from a pair of shoes may seem surprising. But for some, it's a luxury. even when those shoes are used.

“We've seen kids come in in their winter boots in the summer, because that might be the last pair of shoes they had that fit them, so we knew we wanted to do something.” said Kristen Turgon, Director of Programs and Operations at Mission for Area People.

M.A.P has served the Muskegon community for 57 years, helping with everything from food, hygiene products and clothes. But for the first time ever, they’re tackling a different need — making sure kids have happy feet as they head back to school.

“It's hard for gym class, a lot of the kids, especially in this area, they walk to school, so just being uncomfortable even getting to school and then kids can sometimes be hard on each other,” said Turgon.

The organization is partnering with Shoe Carnival to give out brand new shoes to kids in need in grades K-12, and it’s at no cost to families.

M.A.P hopes to help around 200 low income families in Muskegon with their back to school shoe giveaway. Registration is open now. In July, Shoe Carnival will meet families at Temple United Methodist Church for shoe fittings. Then in August, kids can pick up their new kicks, to kick off the new school year.

“We would rather the focus be on their schoolwork, and making new friends and not being worried about getting made fun of because their shoes or having their feet hurt all day,” said Turgon.

Registration opened on June 1st. So far, only 20 families have signed up for the Back to School Shoe Giveaway. Again, the organization is hoping to help 200 low income families.

If you're interested in signing up, you can call and register at 231-733-9672. Spaces are limited.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

