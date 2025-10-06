Missing veteran from Kentucky might be traveling in Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a military veteran who's vehicle was recently spotted in Southwest Michigan.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Philip E. Joseph was last seen leaving his home in Hillview, Kentucky, just south of Louisville.

The plate on his truck was recorded by a plate reader in Grand Beach on October 4. Grand Beach is a small village located along Lake Michigan near the Indiana border.

Investigators believe Joseph may be headed to the Sault Ste. Marie area.

Family and authorities are concerned for his health.

Joseph is 5'7'' 165 lbs. He's believed to be driving a 2024 White Ford F-150 with an Alaska license plate that reads: JZU-404.

Bullitt County Sheriff's Office The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for Philip Joseph, 38, who was last seen in Hillview, KY. His truck was spotted in southwest Michigan.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts are being asked to contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 602-543-2514 or local law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube