MISSING: State Police ask for help finding missing woman in Van Buren County

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Have you seen this woman? Michigan State Police say Daisy Hoffman was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Waverly Township.

She was reportedly heading east from a home on 35th Street, north of 44th Avenue, in Waverly Township.

Investigators say the 83-year-old has dementia. She may not know where she is or be able to share her name.

Daisy is 4'11" and 125 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing shorts, a fluffy pink robe and black slippers with a grey bow.

MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT!!

Troopers from the MSP Paw Paw Post are asking for your assistance in locating DAISY HOFFMAN.

DAISY is 83 years old, 4'11", 125 lbs. with blue eyes and grey hair. She was last seen around 1 PM this afternoon leaving the residence at 42938 35th Street in… pic.twitter.com/GHsm4Pd2Za — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) July 8, 2025

If you know where Daisy is, call Van Buren County Central Dispatch or the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551.

