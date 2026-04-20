Missing Muskegon man found dead, MSP says

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 54-year-old man reported missing has been found dead in the Muskegon area.

According to a post from MSP Sixth District on X, troopers said the man was last seen Thursday, April 16, near Brunswick Road and Brickyard Road in Holton Township after his vehicle broke down. He contacted family members to report trouble breathing, and stopped responding to calls and text messages.

Authorities said they were not notified about his disappearance until Sunday, April 19. State police deployed aviation and K-9 units to search the area. Personal belongings were later found along Brickyard Road. A drone operator from the department eventually located the man dead.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected at this time. The case remains under investigation.

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