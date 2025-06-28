Missing, endangered person: Charles “David” Havens

CALHOUN CO., Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing and endangered person.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of 15 Mile Road regarding a report of a missing person. Charles “David” Havens, an 82-year-old white male, left the residence in his wife’s vehicle—a silver 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with Michigan registration 3LZD15.

David was recently diagnosed with dementia and is insulin dependent, raising serious concerns for his health and safety.

If you see David Havens or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

