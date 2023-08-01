Minority Donor Awareness Month: Shining a light on misconceptions, mistrust

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Choosing to donate your organs is a decision that can save lives. But, it’s not always an easy one for people in some communities.

August marks the start of National Minority Donor Awareness Month. We’re told Black and Brown communities are less likely to choose to donate their organs due to misconceptions and mistrust.

Dorrie Dils is the President and CEO of Gift of Life Michigan. She says, 70 people die every day in the United States waiting for an organ transplant, and that those who are most likely to be affected aren’t signing up.

“A good percentage of the national waiting list is made up of minority communities, minorities are more likely to be affected by diseases that result in organ failure, particularly kidney failure,” said Dils.

That also includes diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. But why are minorities more hesitant to donate their organs? Dils says, one of those reasons is a history of medical mistrust.

“And for good reason, there have been issues in the past that have created distrust in the healthcare system as a whole and transplant and donation, unfortunately, are affected by those,” said Dils.

Misconceptions also play a role. Like believing that choosing to become an organ donor will affect one's quality of care. But, physicians do not have access to registry information. That isn’t available until a patient is imminently dying, or after they’ve already passed away.

Another misconception is that becoming an organ donor will affect funeral arrangements. But Dils says, the family can have whatever funeral arrangements they desire after a loved one has donated their organs.

Lastly, some believe that it might cost them money. However, Dils says there is no cost to the donor or their family for becoming an organ or tissue donor.

According to Gift of Life Michigan, there are 104,000 people who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. About 60% of them are either Black, Hispanic, or Asian-Pacific.

Here in Michigan, just over 2,400 people are waiting for an organ transplant. About 40% of them are either African American, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern descent.

“They have a greater opportunity to help someone that looks like them, and there are better matches for minority patients to get an organ from a minority donor,” said Dils.

If you are uncomfortable with signing up to be added to the donor registry, Gift of Life encourages you to discuss your plans with family, so that they can make that decision if needed. For more information — or to become a donor — click here.



