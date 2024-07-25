Michigan's community colleges will be tuition free starting this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It seems every year the cost of college keeps going up but now, every recent High School Graduate in Michigan can attend community college tuition free thanks to the new state budget.

“Wow, that’s amazing”

“Pretty cool, save some money”

“It’s great, yeah”

Many students at Grand Rapids Community College are just learning that going to college just got a whole lot cheaper.

GRCC student Christian Greiner said, “I don’t want to go to Ferris right now because it costs too much. For my family I just feel it would be more financially responsible if I went to community college first.”

GRCC incoming Freshman Shyana Thomas said, “ I feel like there will be a lot of weight lifted off a lot of people's shoulders.”

Including her own. Shyana says this a big help for her, and she knows many others will also benefit.

Shyana Thomas said, “Even though Community College is like, the cheaper way and the way to get started. There's still some people who still can't afford it. So I feel like having it be worth tuition free that could have more students come and go to school and do what they want to do in their career.”

With the start of school just around the corner GRCC will have to work quickly to put the program into motion.

David DeBoer, GRCC Executive Director of Financial Aid said, “ it's a short time frame. But we'll get it done. In fact, all the community colleges are working very quickly along with the state to get things ready for this fall semester.”

The state says the program applies to all in-district community colleges and will save student up to $4800 a year.

“Now with this community college guarantee, it takes the issue of price away. So students are going to get an incredibly high quality education for essentially no charge for tuition and fees.” Said DeBoer

Not only will traditional students be covered but also the trade programs are covered.

DeBoer said, “The programs that GRCC offers at their M Tech Center, and Godfrey that many of those programs are covered by the Michigan guarantee.”

A guarantee of free – is what matters most – to Shyana. Who said, “I feel like having it be worth tuition free that could have more students come and go to school and do what they want to do in their career.”

It’s not too late to take advantage, classes start at GRCC on August 26 and enrollment is still open.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube