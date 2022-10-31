Zingerman's Creamery recalls Paw Paw, Harvest Pumpkin Gelato for undeclared eggs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zingerman’s Creamery has recalled select varieties of gelato due to possible undeclared eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects 173 pints and 50 quarts of Paw Paw Gelato (lots 220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018) as well as 58 pints and 10 quarts of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato (220909, 220919, 220928).

Those who purchased any of the affected products are encouraged to return them to Zingerman’s Creamery.

Anyone with questions may call 734-929-6450.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube