Woman in hospital with injuries after running stop sign, going down an embankment

Posted at 7:39 AM, Jul 07, 2024

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Edwardsburg woman is in the hospital after running a stop sign, losing control of her vehicle and going down an embankment.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says just before 9 p.m., deputies were called to investigate a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Hospital Street and M-60 in Jefferson Township.

Early reports show 20-year-old Breanna Kowalczyk was driving west on Hospital Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. Deputies say she lost control of her vehicle and went down an embankment before coming to rest in a wooded lot on the west side of M-60.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says seatbelts were worn and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

