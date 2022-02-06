Woman hurt in Cass County snowmobile rollover

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A rider was injured when her snowmobile flipped multiple times Saturday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department, at 6:50 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on trail 12 near the intersection of Dunning Street and Oak Grove Road in LaGrange Township. The investigation revealed that Catherine Miller, 30, of Sturgis was riding a 2004 Skidoo with a group of snowmobilers southbound on trail 12 when the incident occurred.

Miller was approaching a hill on trail 12 when she lost control of her snowmobile, which rolled over multiple times.

She was transported to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital where no condition report was available Sunday.

Miller was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

The Cass Central Fire Department and Pride Care EMS assisted deputies at the scene.

