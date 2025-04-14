WMU to hold public celebration of national hockey championship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Broncos fans have been celebrating since the school’s men’s hockey team won the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Saturday. They beat Boston University, 6-2.

But the big celebration – open to everyone, and free – is tonight (April 14):



National Champions Rally

University Arena

6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Fans are being promised access to get team autographs and photos with the trophies the team has earned this stellar season.

WMU fans celebrate first-ever NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship win



