Stuck inside? Join FOX 17 for a game of winter weather coverage bingo

Yes, we newscasters are aware we like to throw around some common phrases during severe weather coverage. Now you can make a game out of it!
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 23, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We always say you can count on FOX 17 for the best and most accurate winter weather coverage.

Other things you can count on us for, and really every station across the country, are the classic phrases, buzzwords and outdoor locations that always seem to find their way into the newscast during a severe storm. We're not oblivious. We know it happens. We can't help it!

So, as you're (hopefully) sitting at home, staying off the roads and instead staying warm with your family, you might as well make a game out of it!

Follow along by playing this Blizzard Bingo, made by bingobaker.com.

BLIZZARD BINGO

Of course, stay 'in the know' with the most updated information by keeping tabs on our FOX 17 Weather Page, where we track current conditions in real-time, and our meteorologists have put together several different articles on this storm and it's historical impact.

