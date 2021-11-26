Watch
'Win or lose', Detroit Lions fans return downtown on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game loss isn't dampening the holiday for fans.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Nov 26, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — While a Detroit Lions victory may have been out of reach Thursday, loyal fans told 7 Action News there is nothing better than enjoying football in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s our family tradition out here,” a lions fan said.

Next to a camper providing cover from the rain, Lions fans were quick to share love for the team, the game and the camaraderie.

Jamie Toney and Freddie Oakland say a chance to see Lions football in person was one they couldn’t pass up.

“You have a lot to be thankful for besides just a win. The spirit of the city and we stick with our home team,” Toney said.

But later on, some fans leaving the game couldn’t hide a huge let down when the Chicago Bears prevailed on the field with a final field goal.

“Got to come. Win or lose, I’m coming” one fan said.

"It’s my first year as a season ticket holder and I’m moving out to California, so I think I'm going to have to follow Matthew Stafford,” another fan said.

Without a win, the team continues a season that’s left fans wanting so much more. It’s also the third time in a season that a game was lost on the final play.

“It’s disappointing. It’s too disappointing right now,” a Lions fan said.

Loyal tailgaters say they’ll continue to come back next year to still enjoy family time, good food and of course the football win or lose.

