Whitmer signs bill aimed at retaining police officers

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills Tuesday that endeavor to keep police officers within the state of Michigan and ensure the safety of all communities.

The bills permit law enforcement entities to be reimbursed, partially or in full, for the costs of training officers, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

The amount reimbursed would depend on the service’s length and if a staff member exits their respective department in under four years after their training has finished.

“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me and I will work with anyone to keep Michigan communities safe,” says Governor Whitmer. “These bills will help police departments provide quality academy training and retain officers so they can build relationships with the communities they serve.”

We’re told 100% of costs will be reimbursed if officers leave in under a year, 75% for less than two years, 50% for less than three years and 25% for under four years.

The state tells us the newly signed legislation will help save taxpayer dollars and keep officers who have formed relationships with community members. It will also give local governments the ability to staff more officers.

“Since I took office, we have delivered more than $1 billion to help local governments hire more first responders, and I will continue working with my partners in the legislature to expand opportunity and keep Michigan communities safe,” Whitmer adds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube