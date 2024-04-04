Whitmer sends letter requesting federal relief for businesses hurt by mild winters

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer submitted a letter Wednesday to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) requesting new relief pathways for businesses negatively affected by mild winters.

The Michigan governor’s office says she and the federal government were able to deliver assistance for the state’s drought areas but many counties are not yet qualified for federal assistance.

"Michiganders are used to tough winters, but this year’s record-setting warm winter has been tough in a different way, causing economic hardships for small businesses and regional economies that rely on snow,” says Governor Whitmer. “I appreciate the federal government working with us to deliver financial relief to businesses in 43 counties around the state. However, this solution left out many counties that truly need assistance, which is why I’m asking the federal government to create new paths of federal relief for all impacted.”

Read the governor’s full letter below:

Federal Warm Winter Letter - Final by WXMI on Scribd

“We know climate change will only exacerbate this issue in future years, and there needs to be reliable and well-tailored programs to help in those cases,” the governor adds.

