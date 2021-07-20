Watch
Whitmer raises $8.5M, posts strongest fundraising numbers to date

Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 20, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day.

Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won reelection. Seven Republicans have formed gubernatorial committees. Ex-Detroit chief James Craig is expected to soon enter the race.

