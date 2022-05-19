Whitmer, Nessel take actions supporting crime victims

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel both took steps toward helping victims of crime Thursday.

The state says Governor Whitmer signed a pair of bills, House Bill 4674 and House Bill 4675, that will offer more resources and compensation for crime victims.

“In my budget for the coming year, I’ve proposed funds to help local governments hire and train more first responders so we can ensure Michiganders feel safe at home and in their community,” says Governor Whitmer. “I will never stop fighting to protect Michiganders and will always work with anyone to protect public safety."

Meanwhile, Dana Nessel is one of 41 attorneys general who signed a joint letter requesting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to uphold the Debt Bondage Repair Act.

We’re told the Debt Bondage Repair Act forbids credit rating companies from issuing consumer reports that list negative entries across periods when human trafficking survivors were trafficked.

“I remain committed to using a victim-centered approach with human trafficking survivors,” says Nessel. “It would be contrary to this approach to allow victims harmed by human trafficking to be further harmed – this time financially – by unauthorized debt taken out in their name by their traffickers.”

Read the full letter here:

2022 CFPB Final Letter by WXMI on Scribd

“I am proud to stand with my colleagues in supporting the Debt Bondage Repair Act because one of the first steps in recovering from the ordeal of human trafficking victimization is regaining financial independence,” Nessel adds.

