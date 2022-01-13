Whitmer invests $365 million into Michigan childcare programs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer invested $365 million in Michigan childcare programs.

Through the Child Care Stabilization Grant Whitmer donated the funds helping to keep programs open and provide $1,000 bonuses for full-time staff.

“Many Michigan families rely on childcare to keep their children safe, happy, healthy and learning while parents work or go to school. It’s simple. Our economy cannot thrive without a strong childcare industry,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I worked across the aisle to secure the largest investment in childcare in the state’s history. This funding helps keep our childcare businesses open, makes childcare more affordable for families, and delivers bonuses to childcare professionals. All our kids deserve a great start. These grants are another investment in their future.”

Authorities report that the funds are required to be used as support for operational expenses and a site’s COVID response.

“I’m so grateful for this grant. It’s giving me the opportunity to offer free childcare to my families. I also plan to use funding to give my employee a raise. I want an employee that will stay here and be valued more than a minimum wage employee,” said Tamie Stampfly, owner and operator of a family group home childcare in Berrien County. “I’ve owned a home-based childcare business for 10 years. I love this job, but it’s hard work. I work 18 hours a day. The pandemic makes it even more challenging. This grant makes it just a little bit easier to stay open and focus on teaching my kids.”

Those interested in filling positions for current staff vacancies can learn more online.