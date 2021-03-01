Whitmer declares March is Reading Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared March as Reading Month in Michigan, according to a news release Monday.

Throughout the month, schools, children and adults will use this time to promote the importance of reading.

“Every year the country uses this month to promote reading and imagination,” Whitmer said. “I am proud to declare March as Reading Month in Michigan and I encourage everyone to find time to read. This month, we should recommit ourselves to encouraging children and young adults to read diverse literary works early and often so they can see themselves and others in what they read.”

