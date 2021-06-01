Whitmer announces MI Clean Water Plan grants

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday grants awarded under the state’s Clean Water Plan to help communities strengthen drinking water infrastructure and better ensure safe, affordable tap water across Michigan.

Funding will help state efforts to support local projects, including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies, a news release said.

“Since I first took office, I made it clear that we are going to rebuild Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure from roads to pipes to dams across our state,” Whitmer said. “As we put Michigan back to work, we’re excited to provide our local partners with the support that helps us protect Michigan’s water resources from source to tap. Making these investments into our most precious resource allows us to invest directly in public health, help jumpstart our economy and protect the environment.”

The MI Clean Water Plan was announced back in October.

Taken together, the plan’s $500 million confronts infrastructure issues like lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like PFAS, undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates and constrained local budgets.

The investment includes a proposal combining federal dollars for lead service line replacement in low-income communities with bonding authority for water quality protection, a one-time General Fund appropriation for drinking water infrastructure and innovation and asset management grants to help communities develop, update and improve their plans for wastewater and stormwater.

Whitmer also called on the Legislature to approve funds for community wastewater treatment improvements that protect Michigan lakes and streams.

The Drinking Water Asset Management grant is available to assist in asset management plan development or updates, as well as a distribution system materials inventory.

The Affordability and Planning Grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning or rate studies.

Recently approved grants awarded through these two programs include:

DWAM Grants:

Charter Twp. of Hampton, $499,343

Bronson, $469,400

St. Clair Shores, $473,750

Hartford, $375,000

Charlotte, $350,700

Brown City, $340,000

Sturgis, $283,200

Mason, $274,800

Hillsdale, $241,000

Village of Baldwin, $234,000

Ironwood, $214,913

Hastings, $214,870

Greenville, $203,245

Hamtramck, $188,315

River Rouge, $160,488

AP Grants:

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioners Office, $444,600

City of Kalamazoo, $395,600

Ely Township, $17,500

Allendale Charter Township, $15,000

Village of Sheridan, $15,000

City of Springfield, $15,000

City of St. Clair Shores, $7,500

Village of Vermontville, $15,000

