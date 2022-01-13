Watch
Whitmer admin disputes pending report on nursing home deaths

AP
FILE - In a photo from Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department addresses the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration disputed the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that is expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by the state health department.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 13, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is disputing the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that is expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by the state.

Auditors plan to release their review next week, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sought to publicly preempt it.

In a letter written Sunday and released Wednesday, director Elizabeth Hertel referenced “serious concerns” to the state auditor's office — including with its plan to combine COVID-19 deaths at facilities that are subject to state or federal reporting requirements and those that aren't.

