West Michigan U.S. Congressional primary updates: Here are the nominees

FOX 17 — Results are coming in for the Aug. 4 Primary Election in Michigan, with several statewide and national races looking for their nominees.

In West Michigan, the incumbents all will go on to the general election. They are:



Rep. John Moolennar (R) - District 2

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D) - District 3

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R) - District 4

Rep. Tim Walberg (R) - District 5

In District 3, Terri DeBoer will be the Republican nominee, according to an Associated Press projection.

Christian Vukasovich will be the Democratic nominee in District 5, as he was running unopposed.

In District 4, Sean McCann is projected to win the Democratic nomination over Diop Harris.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, two candidates were in a close race for the District 2 Democratic nomination with nearly 60% of votes counted, according to the AP.

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