West Michigan to receive $4.4M in funding toward affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 700 new affordable housing units will be built in the state thanks to a new round of funding.

The Michigan governor’s office says it will cost approximately $176.6 million to build the new units, adding more than 60 long-term jobs and 1,100 short-term jobs.

“As rents and home prices go up across the state, it’s clear that quality, affordable housing is out of reach for far too many Michiganders,” says Governor Whitmer. “We must build more housing, which is what makes this program so important. It’s also why I signed the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year, which included the ambitious goal of building or rehabilitating 75,000 housing units within the next five years.”

We’re told developers who benefit from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit are eligible for credits against tax liability every year for a maximum of ten years.

The following development projects in West Michigan will be awarded, according to the state:

21 Weston Redevelopment (Grand Rapids, 32 units; $748,719)

(Grand Rapids, 32 units; $748,719) Breton Grove II (Grand Rapids, 35 units; $1,121,240)

(Grand Rapids, 35 units; $1,121,240) 730 N Burdick Street (Kalamazoo, 36 units; $1,259,500)

(Kalamazoo, 36 units; $1,259,500) Old Mill Race (Coldwater, 48 units; $434,564)

(Coldwater, 48 units; $434,564) Samaritas Affordable Living Spring Lake (Spring Lake, 53 units; $1,480,000)

(Spring Lake, 53 units; $1,480,000) Woodbrook Apartments (Three Rivers, 32 units; $364,219)

“These are the types of steps we need to take to make sure every Michigander has a safe, affordable place to call home,” Governor Whitmer adds.

