West Michigan professionals, organizations working to prevent bullying

MICHIGAN — October marks National Bullying Prevention month and recent research indicates one in five students experience some form of it.

According to a report published over the summer by the National Center for Education Statistics, 22% of kids ages 12-18 endured bullying during the school year.

Of those students, 46% dealt with it in a classroom and 15% said it occurred online or by text.

Dr. Adelle Cadieux, a pediatric psychologist at Corewell Health, explains it’s hard to cover all of the ways bullying can happen, but she defines it as when another person treats somebody disrespectfully through words, physical aggression, or threats.

She says changes in behavior, like declining grades, a sudden loss of friends, and feelings of helplessness, often indicate a problem among children.

When parents learn of bullying incidents, Cadieux recommends they notify other parties involved, like school officials.

She also suggests parents teach their kids about additional steps that can be taken, such as finding other classmates to hang out with if someone continues to pick on them.

“Sometimes kids are open to talking, sometimes they’re not,” said Cadieux. “If they’re not open to talking, they at least know that you’re there to support them. If the behavior continues, you can always as a parent seek additional help or resources through a behavioral health provider so that they can get connected and have that support.”

All 50 states have anti-bullying legislation. The Anti Defamation League ranks Michigan’s laws against bullying as some of the best in the country.

In west Michigan, several schools have implemented a program that educates students, staff, and parents so they can better discuss the ways in which other people’s behaviors impact them.

“It’s helped me learn how to support others,” said Elise Ferguson, a senior at Grandville High School.

Ferguson and her friend, Ashley McNamara joined be nice. a few years ago.

Established by the Mental Health Foundation of west Michigan in 2010, the student led initiative aims to teach classmates how to recognize, understand, accept, and take action when it comes to mental health.

“The intention is for people to understand that how we treat each other has an effect on our mental health - How I think, how I act, and how I feel,” said Christy Buck, founder and executive director of be nice.

Buck explains the program equips schools with a four-step plan based on their name which helps kids intervene on behalf of those why may not be able to for various reason.

“If I take my plan, I’m noticing what happened on social media, I’m going to invite myself to have a conversation - potentially private messaging, maybe the next day in school I’m going to go talk to that student and say, ‘I saw this - Are you okay with what happened on this? I’m worried about you,’” said Buck. “And whatever it may be, if they follow the plan, then it could potentially be that link that gets them the resources that may help them.”

She notes that bullying does not cause suicide and that it’s one of many factors involved.

A 2019 study conducted by faculty at Grand Valley State University over a three-year period found be nice. created a more positive school climate.

Evidence reported that the implementation of the program led to the following:

Increases in mental health awareness and resources available among staff, students, and parents

Decreased the number of behavioral referrals and bullying incidents

Increases in behaviors that prevent suicide

Increased feelings of school connectedness

Ferguson and McNamara says they have both experienced those impacts first hand through their involvement in be nice.

“There’s been a few times also where people have come up and told us that they’re going through something or someone has hurt their feelings and we’ve connected them with some of the counselors who are advisers for the club and they’ve been able to help them,” said Ferguson.

“It’s opened me up a lot to opening up to the people around me, but also to the message of the club and helping people who struggle,” said McNamara.

For more information on be nice., click here.