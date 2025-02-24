West Michigan gas prices up this week, overall neutral in past 4 months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While it would be eye-catching to note the price of gas in Grand Rapids has jumped 5.8¢ since last week, a look at the broader pattern shows all this nickel-and-diming has amounted to nothing over the past 4 months.

Yes, we're up this week, but we were down by nearly the same amount last week— which made us wonder what the deeper trend looks like.

For February, we end up paying 8.2¢ more through the month.

2/24/25: up 5.8¢

2/17/25: down 5.2¢

2/10/25: up 18.2¢

2/3/25: down 10.6¢

A look at January shows us paying 8.5¢ less when all was said and done.

1/27/25: down 12.8¢

1/20/25: up 9.9¢

1/13/25: down 17.7¢

1/06/25: up 12.1¢

Prices averaged higher by 13.7¢ in December.

12/30/24: down 12.3¢

12/23/24: up 11.3¢

12/16/24: up 15.3¢

12/09/24: down 19¢

12/02/24: up 18.4¢

And November saw an overall 13.4¢ drop.

11/25/24: down 22.5¢

11/18/24: up 18.7¢

11/11/24: down 23¢

11/04/24: up 13.4¢

The data from GasBuddy follows a jagged pattern that leaves Grand Rapids drivers paying 0.3¢ less since the beginning of the year, but if you dive back to the beginning of November, 2024; the difference is 0¢.

Meanwhile, Kalamazoo drivers have come out ahead, averaging a 3.7¢ drop in prices.

February was up an average of 7.6¢

2/24/25: up 2.9¢

2/17/25: down 5.2¢

2/10/25: up 18.6¢

2/3/25: down 8.7¢

January saw a 1.4¢ dip

1/27/25: down 10.8¢

1/20/25: up 21.2¢

1/13/25: down 22.4¢

1/06/25: up 10.6¢

While December's prices were up 7.1¢

12/30/24: down 16¢

12/23/24: up 12.7¢

12/16/24: up 16.4¢

12/09/24: down 25.1¢

12/02/24: up 19.1¢

And November dropped 17¢

11/25/24: down 25¢

11/18/24: up 17.3¢

11/11/24: down 19.3¢

11/04/24: up 10¢

You can keep an eye on changing trends right along with us on the Gasbuddy website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube