West Michigan companies host hiring events

WEST MICHIGAN — Unemployment in the state increased to 7.5% as of December, 2020, as many left the workforce to care for children or because of the global shut down largely impacting service industries.

Despite that dip, three West Michigan companies are hosting hiring events Thursday, March 11th.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel

On-site Interviews: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.



FireKeepers is looking to fill full and part time positions, with many jobs being offered on the spot. Open positions include Front and Back of House services, Finance, Gaming, Food & Beverage, Hotel, Marketing, and Security. The casino tells FOX 17 certain positions hired through March 31st are eligible a $500 sign-on bonus to be paid in 2 installments --one on the applicant's first day, and another on their 90th day of employment. Interested applicants can find more information on their website.

West Michigan Works! Construction Hiring Event

Virtual/Phone Interviews: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

West Michigan Works! has leads for jobs in the construction industry. Applicants can register for 15-minute phone conversations with employers on their website.

Career Center of the Southeast and PSSI Food Safety Services

Virtual Interviews 10 a.m. - Noon

PSSI Food Safety Services is hiring for essential positions. Job seekers can register for the event here. Career Center of the Southeast is also hosting drive-in hiring events weekly to reach a goal of finding positions for 20,021 applicants by the end of the year. More details can be found on their website.