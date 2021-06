A massive part of the Pictured Rocks cliff wall fell into Lake Superior over the weekend, and it was all caught on video.

Jahn Martin caught the video on his phone in the area between Miner's Beach and Mosquito Beach, according to UpperMichigansSource.com.

The cliff sent debris flying and massive waves heading toward their boat

In August 2019, another cliff sheer happened and was caught on drone video. That happened near Shipwreck Point.