WATCH: Jim Harbaugh helps clear road of fallen tree during ice storm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A familiar face helped clear an Ann Arbor road of fallen debris at the onset of the recent ice storm that passed through southern Michigan and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders.

An officer with the Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) was in the process of moving a large tree that had fallen at the intersection of Devonshire and Londonberry roads Wednesday night when a van stopped nearby.

The driver was none other than University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Police say the officer handed Harbaugh a pair of gloves, and together they moved the tree off to the side, clearing the way for traffic.

“We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Officer Cooper,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

