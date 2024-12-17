WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 3 as boat drifts on Lake Michigan

MANISTEE, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes division shouted out to their Air Station in Traverse City after their helicopter crew rescued 3 people from a boat on Lake Michigan.

They'd gotten a report from a tow boat company just after 9:15 a.m. Saturday, December 14..

US Coast Guard Great Lakes

Three people were in a 25-foot vessel that had lost steering about 2 miles out from Manistee Harbor.

Check out the rescue here:

"Due to present and forecasted weather and the potential for the situation to worsen, an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR as well as the air station were launched to assist." The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes posted to social media Sunday. "Remember to check your vessel, check the weather, and above all else value your and your friends/families safety over a risky day on the #GreatLakes !!!"

US Coast Guard Great Lakes

All three adults were taken to shore and checked out by local EMS.

