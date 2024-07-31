VP Harris to make campaign stop in Michigan next week

(WXMI) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a campaign stop in Michigan.

An exact date has not yet been made public, but Harris's campaign says she "and her future running mate" will visit Detroit next week.

Harris's campaign made the announcement with the following statement:

"Next week, Vice President Harris and her future running mate will crisscross the country together to campaign to the voters who will decide this election, including a stop in Detroit."

