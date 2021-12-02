Visitation and funeral information announced for 2 victims of Oxford school shooting

(WXYZ) — Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Madisyn Baldwin and Tate Myre, two of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting.

According to the Modetz Funeral Home website, visitation for 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel on 100 East Sliverbell Road in Orion.

Her obituary reads on the site: "Madisyn Renee Baldwin, Age 17 of Oxford. Loving daughter of Nicole Beausoleil (Jason Prieskorn) and Robert (Krystyna) Baldwin. Cherished sister of Payton, Liam, and Brinley. Adored granddaughter of Tracy Moniz (Raymond Magnuski), Susan (the late Robert) Beausoleil, David (the late Shellianne) Baldwin, and Jennifer (Wes) Mosqueda. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends."

According to the Lynch & Sons - Oxford website, visitation for 16-year-old Tate Myre will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kensington Church on 4640 S. Lapeer Road in Lake Orion and on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral service beginning at noon.

