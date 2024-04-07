Virginia woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Milton Township

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Virginia woman is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Redfield Street and Kline Road in Milton Township.

Early investigation shows a 67-year-old Virginia resident was driving south across Redfield Street when she failed to look for oncoming traffic. She crashed her car into another vehicle going west. The impacted car was driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The 67-year-old was transported to an Indiana hospital for her injuries.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, and both people were wearing their seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation.