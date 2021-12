SAINT IGNACE, Mich. — The public has been given an opportunity to own a piece of Michigan history.

Five pieces of steel grating from the Mackinac Bridge have been posted for auction, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT made the announcement over social media on the Mackinac Bridge Authority’s (MBA) behalf. Those with questions are asked to call the MBA at 906-643-7600.

Bidding for all five pieces ends Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Click here to view the pieces up for bid.

