VIDEO: MSP rescues man with dementia after 10-hour search

VIDEO: MSP & Sterling Heights police rescue man with dementia after 10-hour search
After a 10-hour search, Sterling Heights Police and Michigan State Police were able to rescue a man with dementia who had been reported missing earlier that day.

THe man was found on Friday night (July 25) in a heavily wooded area of Dodge Park.

The two agencies had been searching for the man earlier in the day, and the man was spotted around 9:30 p.m. by MSP's aerial team.

Officers found the man about 100 yards into the words, lying in mud under a fallen tree and branches.

Officers were able to carry the man out of the woods to a nearby pathway before eventually being taken to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

"There is no doubt in our minds that had it not been for the critical assistance of the Michigan State Police helicopter, this outcome could have been very different," said Chief Andy Satterfield with the Sterling Heights Police Department. "All of the officers involved demonstrated unwavering determination and their teamwork, skill and refusal to give up quite literally saved a life."

