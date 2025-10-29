Video: Detroit police officer appears at Zoom court hearing with no pants on

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are looking into a situation where an officer appeared during a court hearing on Zoom wearing no pants.

In the video, the officer, who identified himself as Matthew Jackson, appeared during the Zoom hearing on Oct. 27 in 36th District Court.

Jackson was wearing his Detroit Police Department uniform shirt, but did not have pants on. He did have underwear on.

You can see the interaction in the video below

Clip from court hearing where judge asks officer if he has pants on

"You got some pants on, officer?" the judge asked.

Jackon replied, "No, sir," before moving the camera up so it was no longer visible. The hearing went on as planned.

Detroit police told the Scripps News Group they are investigating the incident and are planning to speak with all of their officers, reminding them of proper etiquette when appearing in court.

According to the 36th District Court website, this is the dress code for the court. "Casual business attire is preferred. Prohibited attire includes shorts (cut-offs), skorts, sleeveless shirts (tank tops), hats/caps (except those worn for cultural or religious purposes) and other clothing which is not suitable in a Court or any other professional environment.

