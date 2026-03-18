Vice President JD Vance set to speak in Auburn Hills this afternoon

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vice President JD Vance is visiting Michigan this afternoon, the White House announced earlier this week.

The White House said Vance will be visiting a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills. Vance is expected to speak this afternoon, but the exact timing of his speech has not been made available to the public.

Vance's speech will be available to watch through FOX 17's website, social media pages, plus our apps for your mobile devices and televisions.

Related: Vance's full speech from Howell in September 2025